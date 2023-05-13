Live
Karnataka polls: Kumaraswamy wins but son Nikhil loses
In a shock to former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's family, his grandson and JD-S candidated Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost the Ramnagar seat to Congress candidate H.A. Iqbal Hussain.
Hussain polled 72,898 votes and Kumaraswamy secured 61,692 votes. BJP candidate Gautham Gowda managed to get only 10,870 votes. This is the second defeat for Kumaraswamy. His mother Anita Kumaraswamy represented the seat earlier.
Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had appealed to the voters to support his party candidate as Nikhil Kumaraswamy can get opportunities in future.
Conceding the defeat, his father and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that he will accept the victory and defeat in the same spirit.
H.D. Kumaraswamy won against the BJP's C.P. Yogeshwar in Channapatna.