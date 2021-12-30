Karnataka: Students join their teachers protest as classes hit

Mysuru: Demanding resumption of classes, Government Maharani's College students joined the guest lecturers in protest near the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday. The protest by guest lecturers entered 20th day on Wednesday and the students have lost their precious time in making progress in their studies. "Our academics have taken a beating due to the apathy of the State government. We want the government to immediately regularise the services of guest lecturers, otherwise we will intensify the protest," students warned.

Monisha, a student, said "Tt's been 20 days since we have not attended classes as 25 per cent of teaching staff has been on protest. It has impacted our studies. We want classes to resume." Another student Prashanthi said "Internal assessment is scheduled in January, but classes stand cancelled. We are getting to attend only two classes a day as against five earlier. We have no idea how the academic year will end. We demand that the State government resolve the issue at the earliest.