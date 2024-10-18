K C Venugopal ‘strategises’ with DCM, CM for by-elections

Bengaluru: By-elections will be held for three constituencies in Karnataka on November 13. By-elections will be held for Shiggavi, Sandur and Channapatna assembly constituencies. Both the national parties, NDA and Congress, have conducted a strategy to hoist the victory flag in three constituencies.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrived in the state on Wednesday. He held a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and discussed the strategy to be followed to win the three constituencies. Sources informed that the meeting decided not to release the list of candidates until the NDA announces the names of its candidates.

The three leaders held a meeting with potential candidates and district Congress presidents through video conference. Sources said that local leaders and workers expressed their opinion that DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh should be fielded in the Channapatna constituency. BJP leader CP Yogeshwar’s move to contest as an independent candidate if denied the NDA ticket was also discussed.

It has been decided to give a ticket to one of the family members of Bellary MP E Tukaram for Sandur. If the BJP announces a ticket for former minister B Sriramulu, the Congress may field Tukaram’s wife E Annapoorna, otherwise it is thinking of fielding his daughter Souparnika.

Although winning all the three seats is important for the party, more attention has been paid to Sandur as Tukaram has won the seat earlier. Sources said that the leaders have decided to finalize the candidate for Sandur in two to three days.

Muda and Valmiki scams are likely to be raised during the BJP by-election campaign. A discussion was held on how to deal with it. The separate meeting held by ministers Satish Jarakiholi, Dr G Parameshwara and Dr HC Mahadevappa and the talk in the political circles about Siddaramaiah stepping down as CM were also discussed.

Assign ministers for election at hobli level for three constituencies. Prevent secret meetings between ministers. KC Venugopal said that one should be careful not to let the internal confusion of the party affect the by-elections.