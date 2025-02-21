Kenstar Launches “BLDC Maxx: A Revolutionary Cooling Solution”

Bengaluru: Kenstar, a pioneer in the Indian air cooler market, announces the launch of its revolutionary cooling solution, the “Kenstar BLDC Maxx”. This cutting-edge innovation, integrated across its newly launched range of air coolers, delivers superior efficiency, longer lifespan, and enhanced reliability for Indian households.

As part of its launch, Kenstar is rolling out an impactful campaign led by Ramya Krishnan, a celebrated actress known for her iconic roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema alongside Techie Boy, an anime-inspired character representing futuristic approach, waste-hating and efficiency. The campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to smarter, cooler summers with its eco-friendly and cost-effective technology, while also reinforcing the brand’s deep connection with the South Indian audience.

With the introduction of BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) technology, the BLDC Maxx delivers up to 60% electricity savings, making it an environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice for Indian consumers. They also provide effective humidity control, ensuring optimal comfort in all seasons, and feature ultra-quiet operation, making them ideal for homes and offices. With a best-in-class 5-year motor warranty and a 3-year pump warranty, the coolers guarantee extended durability and consistent performance, even in extreme summer conditions.

"Kenstar is all about fulfilling the rapidly evolving aspirations of today's consumers," said Sunil Jain, CEO of Kenstar. "Customers today seek not just high functionality but also advanced aesthetics and technology. The Kenstar badge represents superior quality, attractive design, and long-term durability. Our new BLDC Maxx-powered air coolers are a giant leap forward—both for the industry and for our customers."

Neha Khullar, Head Marketing of Kenstar added, “Techie Boy, along with our brand ambassador Ramya Krishnan, will make this range of coolers more attractive for prospects, reinforcing our brand’s innovative approach. With his forward-thinking mindset, Techie Boy makes advanced cooling technology relatable, helping consumers understand how Kenstar’s latest innovation keeps them cool while keeping electricity bills in check.”

With BLDC Maxx at its core, Kenstar offers a comprehensive range of air coolers, including Tall Boy, TallDe, Arc 3D, and more to redefine cooling, reduce energy consumption, and elevate comfort. This summer, Kenstar, is offering 50+ SKUs of coolers covering Maha Desert, Desert, Personal, Tower, and Window coolers, ensuring that there is a perfect cooling solution for every home and business.

Kenstar is further solidifying its position in the home appliances market with the launch of its new range of Air Conditioners. This strategic move underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering high-performance, stylish, and durable products across a diverse portfolio, including refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, room heaters, and lifestyle appliances.