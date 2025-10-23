Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asserts her Kannadiga identity amid social media debate

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again sparked public discussion on social media, this time affirming her deep connection to Karnataka and the Kannada language. The statement comes after she faced questions about her loyalty to the state following earlier posts highlighting Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges.

Previously, Mazumdar-Shaw had criticised the government over potholes and other civic issues, generating widespread attention and both support and criticism on social media. Some users labeled her as an outsider or referred to her as Gujarati, questioning her attachment to Karnataka.

Responding decisively on X (formerly Twitter), she posted: “I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read, write, and speak this wonderful language. I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga.”

Mazumdar-Shaw emphasized that she has lived in Bengaluru for over seventy years, cherishing the city’s culture and contributing to its development.

“When I speak openly about the city’s infrastructure, some people appreciate it while others react negatively. I am not an outsider I am a Kannadiga, proud of this land and my city,” she added.

Her post comes shortly after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on October 21, where she had raised concerns about civic management and governance. Despite political criticism, Mazumdar-Shaw’s statement underscores her identity and longstanding ties to Bengaluru.

The Biocon chief’s intervention highlights the balance between civic engagement and social identity. By openly asserting her Kannadiga heritage, she addressed misconceptions and reiterated her commitment to Bengaluru’s growth and well-being.

Her remarks have since gone viral, drawing widespread support from citizens and civic-minded groups, while continuing to attract discussion on social media about the city’s infrastructure and the role of prominent citizens in voicing public concerns.

Mazumdar-Shaw’s post reflects her belief that advocacy for better governance and civic improvement should not be undermined by assumptions about origin or ethnicity.

She continues to champion Bengaluru’s development while proudly identifying as a Kannadiga born and raised in the city.