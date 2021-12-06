KisanKraft receives 20 Crores order for 5,000 intercultivators from Nepal

Bengaluru: KisanKraft, a Bengaluru-based agri-equipment company for small farmers, has received an order worth Rs. 20 Crores from Nepal for 5,000 intercultivators which will be manufactured in India at its recently commissioned 46-acre Nellore campus. The 15-year old company is planning aggressive export revenues for 2022 targeting SAARC, Asia, and Africa countries.



The intercultivator is multi-utility equipment for the small farmer used for weeding, soil turning, soil mulching, and can also be used for soil loosening and smoothing before and after planting the crops. KisanKraft currently has a manufacturing capacity of 75,000 units of inter-cultivators per annum at its Nellore plant Ankit Chitalia, CEO, KisanKraft Ltd. elaborated on the Nepal order and said, "Since we started production 2 weeks ago at our new factory in Nellore A.P., we have been receiving high interest for our machines from many SAARC countries and Africa. Export order from Nepal for 5,000 intercultivators is worth about INR 20 crores, and we expect to get more export orders soon.

Our machines have been proven in tough agricultural conditions in India, and there is a huge similarity with the countries we are targeting in terms of plot sizes, paying capacity, target usages. We make products suited for the small farmers who need equipment that are simple, rugged, multi-use, affordable, and easy to service."

The Chairman KisanKraft, Ravindra Agrawal further stated, "Our commitment to providing high-quality machinery to small farmers at an affordable price has been recognized and rewarded by customers. India is in a strong position to reduce dependence on imports of farm machinery and, also emerge as a manufacturing hub for exports. Our state-of-the-art factory equipped with latest CNC machines, presses, and an ROHS compliant powder coating line with Zero Liquid Discharge and testing facilities are designed to cater to the huge demand for these products in India and abroad".

"KisanKraft caters to mechanization of the entire agricultural cycle, from land preparation to post-harvest operations. We are already manufacturing BIS-ISI certified engines and water pumps along with

intercultivators at our Nellore plant. We are investing heavily in manufacturing and another factory is coming up in the same campus to manufacture Brushcutters, Sprayers, and Reapers, which will become operational in 2022", added Ravindra Agrawal.