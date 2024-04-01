Live
KPSC jr engineers’ selection list goes missing
Bengaluru: The KPSC has complained to Vidhana soudha police that the recruitment selection list of junior engineers in the office of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has gone missing.
The police said a case has been registered and investigation is being conducted. The examination was held on September 24, 2016 for the recruitment of Junior Engineers to the Karnataka Slum Development Board. The file relating to its appointment is now missing’.
Regarding the additional selection list published on 22 November 2018, a job aspirant H.D. Vivekananda approached the High Court. Later, as per the order of the High Court, the selection list was made in KPSC Gopya Branch-3.
The file was received in the secretary’s private branch on January 22 of this year. After that, the file went missing,’ the complaint mentioned.
The commission’s office has been visited and information obtained.
A police officer informed that the CCTV cameras are being checked he said that the investigation is continuing.