KRS party workers booked for taking out march defying order

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against KRS party workers for taking out a protest march on a public road in violation of Karnataka High Court order, despite permission denied, police said on Saturday. Following the incident on September 30, the accused were arrested and later released on station bail, they said.

“After being released on bail, the accused continued to issue death threats to the officers involved in the investigation and also kept spreading false news on social media. In this regard, additional sections are being invoked, and further investigation is underway, the Bengaluru Police said in a statement.

According to the police, on September 29, Amit Rebello, President (Organization) of the Bengaluru West District unit of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) Party, submitted a request to the Police Inspector of Upparpet Police Station seeking permission to hold a “Peaceful Protest at Freedom Park to create public awareness on people’s rights and democracy” on September 30.

On the same day, the Police Inspector rejected the request, stating that since permission had already been granted to two other protests at Freedom Park on September 30, and as the subject mentioned by KRS Party was not directly related to protest/agitation, permission could not be granted.

“The party representatives were also informed that as per the High Court’s order, protests, dharnas, and strikes cannot be conducted anywhere in Bengaluru city except at Freedom Park. Accordingly, a written notice was issued to them,” the police said.