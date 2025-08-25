KSPCB issues strict guidelines, imposes ban on PoP idols

Bengaluru: With Ganesh Chaturthi just a few days away, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued strict guidelines to ensure eco-friendly celebrations across the state. The board has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and warned that legal action will be taken against individuals or organisations violating this rule.

As per the guidelines, immersion of PoP idols or idols painted with chemical colours in rivers, canals, wells, or any other water bodies is strictly prohibited. Devotees are urged to use idols made of natural clay and coated with eco-friendly colours only.

During idol immersion, decorative waste such as flowers, fruits, banana stems, mango leaves, and other materials must be separated and disposed of scientifically instead of being immersed along with the idol.

Public installations of Ganesh idols will be permitted only after obtaining clearances from local civic bodies and the police department.

The use of single-use plastics has been banned, and loudspeakers are not allowed between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Except for green crackers, the bursting of firecrackers has been completely prohibited.

For idol immersion in water using coracles (theppa), only 2–3 persons will be permitted at a time, and life jackets must be compulsorily worn in the presence of trained swimmers.

The board has also banned bike rallies, use of DJ systems, colour paper blasting, and firecracker explosions from August 27 to September 15.

Any violation of these rules will invite strict legal action.