KSRTC bus leaks water during trip
Passengers undergo nightmarish experience
Chikkamagaluru: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus traveling from Chikkamagaluru to Mangaluru became a nightmare for commuters as rainwater leaked through faulty windows, leaving seats unusable. Compounding the ordeal, heavy fog along the Charmadi Ghat stretch drastically reduced visibility, heightening safety concerns for commuters.
The bus, operating on the busy intercity route, faced issues as water leaked through the windows, soaking seats and forcing passengers to stand despite seats being unoccupied. Accumulated water on the footboard further added to the discomfort, leaving travellers frustrated and exposed to the elements throughout the trip. The situation was exacerbated by treacherous conditions on Charmadi Ghat, where thick fog limited visibility to a mere five feet. Locals noted that even daytime navigation was challenging, with night-time travel posing substantial risks due to the obscured roadway.
This incident has sparked renewed calls for KSRTC to address vehicle upkeep, particularly during the monsoon season.