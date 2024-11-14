KSRTC starts Volvo bus Service to Sabarimala

Bengaluru: KSRTC has started a new Volvo bus service for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees undertaking the Sabarimala Yatra from Bangalore. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has informed about this through a media release. KSRTC informed that the new Volvo bus service will start from November 29 and will run from Bangalore to Neelakkal (Pampa-Sabarimalai).

Volvo bus service will start on Bangalore-Neelakkal (Pampa-Sabarimalai) route from November 29. On that day, the bus will leave Shantinagar Bus Stand at 1.50 PM and reach Neelakkal at 6.45 AM the next day. The bus leaves Neelakkal at 6 pm and reaches Bangalore at 10 am the next day. The fare for adults is fixed at Rs 1,750.

For the convenience of the devotees going to Sabarimala from Karnataka, the Railway Department has arranged a special train arrangement. This train will run for three months.

Kochuveli-SMVT Bangalore Weekly Express Special Train (No. 06083) will leave Kochuveli station every Tuesday from November 12 to January 28 at 6.05 pm and reach SMVT Bangalore at 10.55 am the next day.

SMVT Bangalore-Kochuveli Weekly Express Special Train (No. 06084) will run from SMVT Bangalore station every Wednesday from November 13th to 29th January. This train will depart at 12.45 pm and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 am the next day.

This train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Palakkad, Podanur, Erode, Salem, Jolar Pettai junctions on the two-way route. Devotees going to Sabarimala can get down at Chengannur station and from there take a bus to Pampa. Passengers can check the timings of these trains by visiting the official website (www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in), using the NTES app or calling 139.