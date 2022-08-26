KSRTC to operate 500 additional buses during Gowri- Ganesha festival

Bengaluru: In view of Gowri-Ganesha festival on August 30-31, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating 500 extra buses as mentioned below in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to the traveling public on 29th and 30th August. Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru on August 31.

The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

While, the special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Mercara. All premier Special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state.

Other special buses will be operated from Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevan bima nagar, ITI gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmastala and other places based on the traffic potential.

Also facility is provided to book computerized reservation tickets in advance for the special buses. All reserved passengers are requested to note the place of boarding in their reservation ticket. The passengers can book tickets online by logging on to the website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in

A KSRTC Chief Manager said: 'Advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 691 counters in Karnataka & other States.

A discount of 5 per cent on the fare will be extended, if four or more passenger's book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10 per cent is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously. The advance reservation of tickets for the services of KSRTC can be booked through the booking counters established by KSRTC at important cities of neighbouring States i.e.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Goa State.

Adding to it, the details of the special operations like place and timings of departure have been provided in the computerised advance reservation network and also in the advance reservation tickets KSRTC website for the information of the traveling public. In addition, there are special buses to be operated from all Taluk/District Bus Stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs. Travelling passengers have to follow the guidelines issued by Government of Karnataka regarding Covid-19.