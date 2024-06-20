K’taka Minister demands CBI probe into NEET row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil on Thursday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the NEET controversy.

“The NEET is the biggest scam under the NDA government,” he alleged.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha here, Minister Patil demanded that the Supreme Court should initiate action in this regard as otherwise, there is a possibility of students staging a country-wide agitation.

He stated that youths are suspicious about the NEET examination. The 24 lakh students, who took the NEET exam, are concerned. The Supreme Court had also given directions regarding initiating action in this matter. "Youths are facing injustice with the NEET," he said.

"The Central government cancelled the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday night. It is playing with the careers of the nation's youth. The NEET scandal should be probed by the CBI. If the youths are to get justice, the CBI should investigate the matter,” Minister Patil said.

"Why the Central government is not initiating action in this regard? This is an anti-youth stance. We don’t know whom the Central government is trying to protect,” he stated.

When asked about the state government mulling over cancelling the NEET exam in the state, Minister Patil said, "There is no provision in the law to cancel the NEET exam in the state. There is a legal hurdle if the state wants to invalidate it. The Supreme Court, under which the legislation in this regard is formed, should initiate action."