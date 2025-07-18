Live
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
- Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy
- Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow
- Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu due to bad weather
Landslides disrupt traffic, damage property; NH-75 blocked
Mangaluru: Persistent heavy rains have triggered landslides at multiple locations in Dakshina Kannada district, leading to traffic disruption, road...
Mangaluru: Persistent heavy rains have triggered landslides at multiple locations in Dakshina Kannada district, leading to traffic disruption, road blockages, and property damage.
A key arterial road connecting Circuit House to Bejai in Mangaluru was blocked following a landslide on Wednesday. At Maryhill, a retaining wall collapsed, damaging several parked motorcycles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Darshan H.V., visited affected areas late on Wednesday night to assess the situation. The inspection covered Battagudda, Arya Samaj Road, Pumpwell, Malemar, Kottara Chowki, Kavoor Ullasnagar, and other rain-affected locations.
Meanwhile, a major landslide was reported on National Highway 75 near Mannagundi in Kokradi village, Kadaba taluk. The incident brought vehicular movement on the crucial Bengaluru–Mangaluru route to a complete halt. Debris removal operations have commenced, but continued rainfall is causing further erosion, likely delaying restoration work until Thursday afternoon.
Authorities have urged motorists to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes. The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the coastal belt, prompting officials to advise extra caution, especially in landslide-prone areas.