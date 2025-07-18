Landslides disrupt traffic, damage property; NH-75 blocked

Mangaluru: Persistent heavy rains have triggered landslides at multiple locations in Dakshina Kannada district, leading to traffic disruption, road blockages, and property damage.

A key arterial road connecting Circuit House to Bejai in Mangaluru was blocked following a landslide on Wednesday. At Maryhill, a retaining wall collapsed, damaging several parked motorcycles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Darshan H.V., visited affected areas late on Wednesday night to assess the situation. The inspection covered Battagudda, Arya Samaj Road, Pumpwell, Malemar, Kottara Chowki, Kavoor Ullasnagar, and other rain-affected locations.

Meanwhile, a major landslide was reported on National Highway 75 near Mannagundi in Kokradi village, Kadaba taluk. The incident brought vehicular movement on the crucial Bengaluru–Mangaluru route to a complete halt. Debris removal operations have commenced, but continued rainfall is causing further erosion, likely delaying restoration work until Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have urged motorists to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes. The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the coastal belt, prompting officials to advise extra caution, especially in landslide-prone areas.