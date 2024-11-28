Lingayat Panchamasali community to stage protest on Dec 10

Belagavi: Jagadguru Basavajay Mityunjaya Swamiji of the Lingayat Panchamasali community called for a massive protest at the Suvarna Soudha on December 10, demanding reservation under category 2A. Speaking to the media, Swamiji emphasized that this movement is not just for political gains but for the rightful demands of the community, and urged people to join the protest in large numbers, despite any speculations or distractions.

Swamiji recalled that previous leaders such as Jagadish Shettar, Yeddyurappa, and Basavaraj Bommai had also faced similar protests during their tenure as Chief Ministers. These protests included hunger strikes and demonstrations in front of Suvarna Soudha. He reiterated that the Panchamasali community had been fighting for justice and reservation for a long time and that this struggle would continue until the community’s rightful demand was met.

Swamiji announced that 5,000 tractors and lakhs of Panchamasali members would assemble at Suvarna Soudha on December 10 for the protest. He also warned that if the government tried to obstruct or suppress this movement, it would be responsible for any consequences. The protest is aimed at pushing the government to implement the 2A reservation for the Panchamasali community, a demand which has been pending for a long time.

The community believes that this reservation is their legitimate right and is necessary for their social and economic upliftment. Swamiji also emphasized that this protest is not against any other community but is a fight for justice and the delay in providing reservation by the state government.

In preparation for the December 10 protest, preliminary meetings will be held in all districts of the state to organize the protest more effectively. Additionally, a meeting of Panchamasali leaders, including former and current public representatives, will be held on December 1 at the Mahantesh Bhavan in Belagavi, where discussions will be held on the strategy for the protest.

Swamiji criticised the government’s delay in providing 2A reservation for the Panchamasali community, especially when the Chief Minister had promised to expedite the implementation of similar reservations for the Dalit community within three months. He pointed out the government’s reluctance to announce reservations for the Panchamasali community, despite repeated assurances. He also mentioned that the government’s failure to take immediate action had forced the community to take to the streets in protest.

Swamiji clarified that the movement was intended to be non-violent and peaceful, following the path of civil disobedience. He emphasized that the protest was not to incite violence but to make their voices heard by the government in a democratic and peaceful manner. Prominent leaders such as former minister Shashikantha Naik , and others were also present during the announcement, lending their support to the movement. These leaders expressed solidarity with the cause and pledged to mobilize people from all parts of the state for the protest.

The Panchamasali community is firm in their demand for 2A reservation and is determined to hold the government accountable. They plan to intensify their efforts in the coming days, and the December 10 protest at Suvarna Soudha will be a major turning point in their ongoing struggle. Swamiji and other leaders have made it clear that they will not back down until their demands are met, and they are confident that the government will be forced to take action under the pressure of this united movement.