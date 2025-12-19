Man dies on city road of heart attack

A 34-year-old mechanic has died after falling off a scooter on his way to a referral hospital, as the medical facility that diagnosed him to have suffered a heart attack did not provide necessary first aid, the family of the deceased claimed. A CCTV video showing his injured wife pleading with passersby for help while her husband Venkataramanan lay on the road after falling from the two-wheeler on December 13 has gone viral recently.

According to the family, Venkataramanan complained of chest pain, and his wife Roopa rushed him on their scooter from their home in Balaji Nagar around 3.30 am to a private hospital where treatment was denied, citing the non-availability of a doctor, the family said. Then, she took him to another hospital where ECG was done, which showed him to have suffered a heart attack.

However they immediately referred him to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. The family alleged that no basic treatment was provided there. On the way to Jayadeva hospital, Venkataramanan allegedly suffered chest pain again and the couple fell off the scooter, the family said.

In the CCTV video, injured Roopa can be seen pleading with passersby to help her husband reach the hospital, but no one responded until a cab driver stopped to check on them. With his help, she reached Jayadeva hospital, where doctors declared Venkataramanan brought dead, the family said. His family later donated his eyes.