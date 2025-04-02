Man shot dead three before killing self

Chikkamagaluru: In a tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night in Magalu village near Khandya, Chikkamagaluru district a father commited suicide after committed a triple murder for being upset by his young daughter’s innocent question. In a fit of rage directed at his wife, he ended up killing his mother-in-law Jyothi (55) Sindhu (26), and his 7-year-old daughter.

Jyothis husband, Avinash, was also shot but has reportedly survived. The murderer identified as Ratnakar (40) a school vehicle driver, who used a licensed gun to carry out the killings .

Ratnakar recorded a selfie video showing his distress over family issues after triple murder and killed self.

.He revealed that his wife had distanced herself from him two years prior, leaving him to care for their daughter. His daughter had been facing questions at school from other children asking, "Where is your mom?" This seemed to deeply affect Ratnakar, prompting her to show a photo of her mother from an album at school, which further upset him.

In the video, he expressed his pain, sharing that his daughter was frustrated, repeatedly asking, "Dad, all the kids ask where’s your mom?" He conveyed that he had discussed his decisions with his family, expressing feelings of betrayal from his wife.

In his distress, Ratnakar felt that his daughter's happiness was overshadowed, leading him to commit the heinous act.

Police from Balehonnur visited the scene to conduct an investigation into the shocking events.