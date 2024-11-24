  • Menu
Mangaluru airport bids adieu to CISF canine Hero Jack

Mangaluru International Airport bid an emotional farewell to Jack, a 12-year-old labrador from the CISF canine squad, who passed away from age-related illness just three days before his 13th birthday.

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport bid an emotional farewell to Jack, a 12-year-old labrador from the CISF canine squad, who passed away from age-related illness just three days before his 13th birthday. Jack served with distinction for over a decade, playing a vital role in airport security with his sharp instincts and tireless dedication. A beloved member of the CISF team, he earned the admiration of personnel and staff alike.

Led by Deputy Commandant S M Meitei, the CISF organised a solemn farewell to honour Jack’s remarkable service. The ceremony underscored the deep bond between security personnel and their canine companions.

Jack’s unwavering loyalty and contributions leave an enduring legacy, inspiring the CISF canine squad and others committed to safeguarding the airport. The CISF and airport staff extended their condolences to those who cared for Jack during his service and retirement.

