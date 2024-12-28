Mangaluru Airport Breaks Records, Wins Multiple Awards in 2024

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) wrapped up 2024 with record-breaking passenger numbers and a string of prestigious awards, underscoring its growing prominence in the aviation sector.

The airport saw its highest monthly passenger traffic in October, handling 202,892 passengers. Of these, 138,902 were domestic travellers, while 63,990 were international, highlighting MIA’s strategic importance as a regional gateway.

A major highlight was the completion of a unique runway recarpeting project, which earned the Build India Infra Award 2024 in the innovation category. The project involved overlaying asphalt on a rigid concrete runway within just 75 days, significantly boosting safety and operational efficiency.

MIA also advanced its sustainability efforts by adopting energy-efficient systems and enhancing waste management, aligning with industry goals for greener aviation.

In terms of connectivity, the airport introduced new services, including an Air India Express route linking Chennai and Mangaluru via Bengaluru. IndiGo also increased its direct flights to Chennai, offering more options for passengers.

The airport’s achievements were recognised at Wings India 2024, where it was named the best airport in the “under 5 million passenger” category. Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award.

Safety remained a key focus, earning the airport the Platinum Award at the Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2023. MIA reported zero worksite incidents and conducted extensive safety training programs, aligning with its Vision 2025 to become India’s safest tabletop airport.

To improve passenger experience, MIA expanded its retail and dining outlets and introduced the MIA Super App, designed to enhance customer service and grievance handling.