Mangaluru Airport Gets ACI Level 4 Nod for Customer Experience

Mangaluru, Jul 26: Mangaluru International Airport has received the coveted Level 4 accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International (ACI), marking a significant stride in its transformation into a modern aviation hub.

This latest recognition, valid for one year from July 16, comes after the airport achieved Level 3 status in February 2024. ACI’s globally benchmarked programme evaluates how well airports manage and improve customer experience through a range of parameters — from strategic planning to technology, operational improvement, and staff training.

The accreditation places Mangaluru among a small group of international airports with demonstrated excellence in passenger engagement and service delivery.

Key to this upgrade was the airport’s adoption of digital innovation tools such as the Adani OneApp, Digi Yatra integration, AI-driven surveillance cameras, smart terminal cleaning robots, and the aviio App for airport stakeholders. The addition of free Wi-Fi kiosks and advanced flight information systems have also contributed to the improved passenger experience.

“Our aim has always been to enhance traveller satisfaction through seamless service. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and a great motivation for the journey ahead,” said a spokesperson for the airport.

The Level 4 certification also indicates that the airport is prepared for the systemic transformation necessary to reach Level 5 — the highest honour in ACI’s customer experience accreditation system.