Mangaluru Airport tests crisis preparedness with anti-hijack exercise

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport conducted a full-scale Anti-Hijack Mock Exercise (AHME) on Monday, bringing together multiple security and enforcement agencies to test preparedness in the event of an aviation security crisis.

The simulation recreated a hijack scenario and involved coordinated participation of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Mangaluru City Police, intelligence agencies, airline representatives, and airport personnel. The drill was carried out in real time to assess the effectiveness of existing crisis management protocols, inter-agency coordination, and the ability of teams to respond swiftly under stress. Observers were deployed across the airport to monitor response times, decision-making, and crisis communication.

A review meeting followed the exercise, chaired by Mangaluru City’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mithun H.N., where feedback from participating agencies was recorded and suggestions for improvement were discussed. Airport officials said the exercise reinforced the airport’s readiness to safeguard passengers and staff in emergency situations. “Such proactive measures are critical to maintaining high standards of aviation security and instilling public confidence in air travel,” a senior airport officer said.

Officials also noted that anti-hijack drills are part of routine preparedness exercises mandated under national aviation security norms, ensuring agencies remain alert and capable of addressing contingencies. The airport authorities thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation, underlining that coordinated efforts between security forces, local law enforcement, and intelligence agencies remain essential to managing complex security challenges.