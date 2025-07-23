Mangaluru entrepreneur ends life

Mangaluru: A young entrepreneur from Mangaluru, Nithin Suvarna, known for his involvement in the hospitality sector, died by suicide on Monday night. He was reportedly close to BJP leader and Mangaluru North MLA Dr Bharat Shetty.

The exact motive remains unknown. Police visited the spot and have begun an inquiry. Sources say no suicide note has been found so far. Investigations are ongoing, and postmortem procedures are being carried out.

The incident has shocked local circles familiar with Suvarna’s professional and political connections.