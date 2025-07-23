  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Mangaluru entrepreneur ends life

Mangaluru entrepreneur ends life
x
Highlights

Mangaluru: A young entrepreneur from Mangaluru, Nithin Suvarna, known for his involvement in the hospitality sector, died by suicide on Monday night....

Mangaluru: A young entrepreneur from Mangaluru, Nithin Suvarna, known for his involvement in the hospitality sector, died by suicide on Monday night. He was reportedly close to BJP leader and Mangaluru North MLA Dr Bharat Shetty.

The exact motive remains unknown. Police visited the spot and have begun an inquiry. Sources say no suicide note has been found so far. Investigations are ongoing, and postmortem procedures are being carried out.

The incident has shocked local circles familiar with Suvarna’s professional and political connections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick