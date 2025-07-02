Minister reviews Kukke projects

Subrahmanya: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday visited the famous Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and reviewed multiple development projects intended to enhance pilgrimage infrastructure.

During his visit, Reddy offered special prayers and laid the foundation stone for the Ashlesha Bali Puja Mandir, being constructed with support from Bengaluru-based donor Jai Puneet. He also attended a meeting to finalise approvals for other major projects, including a large-scale community dining hall (Dasoha Bhavan), a compound wall around the temple, an 800-room lodging facility, and a redesign of the temple’s traditional chariot street (Ratha Beedi).

“These projects are moving ahead as planned and should be completed in two to three years,” the minister told reporters.