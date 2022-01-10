Mysuru: District administration prepared to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr Gautam Bagadi said that district administration has taken all the precautionary measures to tackle spike in Coronavirus cases. Speaking to media persons here on Monday he said, "There are 1027active cases. Of that, 125 people have been in hospitals while the remaining are in home isolation. As per Sunday's report, the positivity rate stands at 5.62%."



Dr Gautham said, "Going by one week's data, around 42,584 people have been tested.

And, 1064 people have tested positive for the virus. The positivity rate is more in Mysuru taluk. The Mysuru taluk itself has around 775 positive cases."

The Deputy Commissioner said, "Around 96.5% of people have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 82% have taken both. Around 90,000people are yet to get vaccinated at all. These people are likely to be infected fast."The vaccination of Covid-19 booster dose has commenced in the district on Monday.

Dr Gautham said, "The district has geared up for any eventuality and the hospitals with 6380 beds are ready to treat the patients. Mandakalli Covid Care Centre is ready to treat patients from Monday. People need to wear face masks (preferably N95) compulsorily to avoid complications. Get admitted to hospitals only ifit is necessary.

Strict Covid guidelines have been issued to all the tourist spots in the district. Colleges have also been advised to ad here to guidelines.