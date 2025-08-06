New Setback Rules for Buildings in Bengaluru: Govt Issues Clear Guidelines

The Karnataka government has made new rules for building space in Bengaluru. These rules started from August One Twenty Twenty Five. They are for all new buildings and buildings under work.

What is a setback

A setback means the empty space that must be kept between a building and the edge of the land.

Main rules

For land up to four thousand square meters

Front space must be one point five meters

Side and back space must be one meter

For land more than four thousand square meters

Front side and back space must be five meters

For buildings with twelve to fifteen floors and no stilt

Must leave five meters all around

For buildings with more than fifteen floors

Space must be more based on height

Stilt floor rules

If there is parking space under the building called a stilt

Its height can be up to three meters

It is not counted in the full height if the total height is under fifteen meters

Old buildings can also change the ground floor into parking if they get permission

Why this is important

Gives more open space

Better air and light

Helps during fire or emergency