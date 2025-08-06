Live
New Setback Rules for Buildings in Bengaluru: Govt Issues Clear Guidelines
The Karnataka government has notified updated setback rules under the RMP 2015. The new norms apply to buildings in Bengaluru and focus on height-based space requirements.
The Karnataka government has made new rules for building space in Bengaluru. These rules started from August One Twenty Twenty Five. They are for all new buildings and buildings under work.
What is a setback
A setback means the empty space that must be kept between a building and the edge of the land.
Main rules
For land up to four thousand square meters
Front space must be one point five meters
Side and back space must be one meter
For land more than four thousand square meters
Front side and back space must be five meters
For buildings with twelve to fifteen floors and no stilt
Must leave five meters all around
For buildings with more than fifteen floors
Space must be more based on height
Stilt floor rules
If there is parking space under the building called a stilt
Its height can be up to three meters
It is not counted in the full height if the total height is under fifteen meters
Old buildings can also change the ground floor into parking if they get permission
Why this is important
Gives more open space
Better air and light
Helps during fire or emergency