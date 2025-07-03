No dissatisfaction in the party: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Dismissing any dissatisfaction within the state unit of the Congress party, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said AICC General Secretary’s visit was only about party organisation.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has come to the state to discuss and prepare the ground for the next elections by delegating responsibilities.” He was replying to a question if some of the MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction before the visiting AICC General Secretary.

Asked about notice issued to Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, he said, “Discipline is paramount in the party. Notice will be issued to anyone who crosses the disciplinary line of the party. There was no need to prop up my name for the CM when Siddaramaiah is the sitting CM.”

Asked if Iqbal Hussain propped his name up because of his immense contribution to building the party in Karnataka, he said, “Am I the only one who has built the party? Lakhs of people like me have worked hard to build the party and we have to live up to their trust in us.”

Replying to a question on Cabinet meeting, he said, “Several aspects including development of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Memorial in Magadi and implementation of minor irrigation projects for Bengaluru Rural, would be discussed. We have already given drinking water projects for Kolar and Chikkaballapura. There is a demand for renaming Bengaluru Rural as Bengaluru North district and it would be taken up too.”