Not a mad man, I don’t even drink Royal Challenge

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Thursday, refuted the rumours of him buying the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, saying that he is not a mad man.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said that he had offers to be part of the management, but he doesn’t have time for this.”I am not a mad man. I’m just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that’s all. I don’t have time, though I had offers to be part of the management... Why do I need RCB? I don’t even drink Royal Challenge,” the Karnataka Dy CM said.

On June 4, the stampede that occurred during celebrations outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations claimed 11 lives. Following the Bengaluru stampede, the Karnataka Government on June 5 suspended top police officials at the Cubbon Park Police Station and formed a one-man commission under a retired High Court Judge to probe the incident.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP’s demand for his resignation over the Bengaluru stampede, accusing the party of “doing politics in everything. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned why the BJP had not demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when a stampede occurred during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year.”40-50 people died in a stampede at Kumbh Mela. Did they demand the chief minister’s resignation then? A bridge collapsed on the day of the inauguration, and 140 people died. Did they demand the Prime Minister’s resignation then?” Siddaramaiah asked while talking to reporters here.