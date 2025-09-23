Ola Electric ordered to refund or repair faulty scooter by consumer court

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd. accountable for selling a defective electric scooter and providing deficient service. The case was filed by Uday Kumar B.C., an employee of a government- owned company in Mangaluru, who purchased an Ola scooter for ₹1.17 lakh. Within a month of purchase, the scooter began stalling abruptly on roads, causing significant inconvenience.

Despite initial repairs by Ola, the issue persisted, with the vehicle repeatedly stopping mid-journey. The company failed to provide a permanent solution, even after retaining the scooter for repairs. Frustrated, Kumar issued a legal notice and approached the consumer court. After a thorough hearing, the court ruled that Ola was guilty of selling a defective product and providing substandard service.

The company has been ordered to repair the scooter to roadworthy condition within 45 days. Failure to comply will require Ola to refund ₹1.17 lakh with 6% interest. Additionally, the court imposed a ₹10,000 fine for service deficiency and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs, both payable within 45 days.The ruling underscores the importance of consumer rights and corporate accountability in India’s rapidly growing electric vehicle market. Kumar was represented by Mangaluru-based advocate Tejakumar D.M., whose arguments were pivotal in securing the verdict. This case may set a precedent for addressing grievances against electric vehicle manufacturers, ensuring better quality control and after-sales service for consumers nationwide.