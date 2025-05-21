Over 35 injured as two KSRTC buses collide head-on

Mysuru: In a horrifying road accident that occurred on Tuesday, two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses collided head-on near Vidyapeetha in Goluru village of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district. The crash has left over 35 passengers injured, including both drivers, one of whom is said to be in critical condition.

According to sources, the accident took place when a KSRTC bus heading from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) towards Mysuru crashed into another KSRTC bus that was travelling from Nanjangud towards Chamarajanagar. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in major damage to both vehicles and serious injuries to passengers on board. One of the bus drivers, identified as Kempaiah, sustained grievous injuries and is reportedly in critical condition. The other driver escaped with minor injuries but remains under observation.

Local authorities from the Nanjangud Traffic Police Station rushed to the spot upon receiving information and initiated preliminary investigations. Emergency services were deployed swiftly, and all the injured were transported to KR Hospital in Mysuru for treatment.