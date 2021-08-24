Over 600 Students Tested Positive For Covid After Resuming Colleges In Dakshina Kannada

Over 600 students in Dakshina Kannada, the majority of whom are from Kerala, tested positive for the coronavirus weeks after examinations were completed and physical education classes resumed in the district. While containment zones have been declared in as many as 29 universities.



Several colleges have been handed notices for failing to follow Covid protocols and protocol throughout exams and offline lectures, according to Dr Ashok, district nodal officer for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada. He stated that as

certain institutions failed to implement preventative measures, the majority of pupils who attended for exams in the last few weeks tested positive.

Meanwhile, the infected students are being held in quarantine at their various dorms, residences, and Covid Care Centers. According to the health department's records, 620 students have tested positive for the virus in the district so far. Some colleges have been advised by the department to discontinue offering offline classes and instead offer online classes.

Dr. Ashok added that one of the students who was asked to quarantine returned home and filed a complaint against the college. After many students who were major contacts were not isolated, we assigned people with a medical training to only watch students in hostels. Students who were supposed to be quarantined were grouped together and sent to the same wing.

Furthermore, throughout a review meeting on Monday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V stated that 600 to 900 pupils who had RT-PCR negative findings had tested positive. He stated that the college administration has been found careless, negligence and if they do not adhere to the necessary quarantine time.