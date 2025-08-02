Panel discussion on Tulu spirit worship today

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy is set to host the release of a documentary and a panel discussion on the traditional Tulu practice of “Atida Bootharadane” (Spirit Worship during the Aati month) on Saturday, August 2, at 2 PM at the Tulu Bhavana, Mangaluru.The documentary, directed and filmed by journalist Ramesh Manjeshwar, captures rituals and cultural significance surrounding spirit worship during the monsoon month of Aati, observed by Tulu-speaking communities of coastal Karnataka.The film will be released by Dr Y.N. Shetty, former member of the Academy and a renowned folklorist. The event will be presided over by the current president of the Academy, Taranath Gatti Kapikad.

Following the screening, a symposium will be held on the theme “Atida Bootharadane and Traditional Spirit Rituals.” Speakers include Subramanya Bhat K.J., hereditary trustee of the Peruvayi Daivastana, and M.K. Kukkaje, a retired school teacher from the same region.

The discussion will also feature responses from Malai Narayana Gatti, retired headmaster from Kumble, Anand Nalike and Aithappa Arikkadi Kumble, both ritual specialists (Daivaradhakas), and progressive farmer Rajendranath Rai of Peruvayi.

The Academy stated that the programme aims to deepen public understanding of regional folk traditions and the role of ritual practitioners in Tulu culture.