Police foil kidnap plot to extort Rs 1 cr, 4 held

Bengaluru: In a swift operation, the Bengaluru police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a kidnapping plot allegedly hatched to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based businesman by threatening to abduct his son. According to police, the mastermind, a local businessman who allegedly had a financial dispute with the victim, hired three people from Delhi to carry out the plan.
The accused intended to make a ranson threat call in the name of a notorious gangster from North India. The mastermind and his three accomplices, who hail from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in the case. The victim lodged a complaint with police on July 9 alleging that the he received a threat call from an unknown person warning that his son would be kidnapped if he failed to pay Rs 1 crore.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered in the matter and separate teams were formed comprising officers from the Central Division and Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation.