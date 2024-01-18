Political Landscape to See Intriguing Developments

Bengaluru: In a noteworthy development, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy engaged in strategic discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday night in the national capital. The talks encompassed a spectrum of issues pertinent to the state, signalling potential shifts in the political landscape.



Kumaraswamy, accompanied by JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy and former Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy, held deliberations with BJP central leaders at Amit Shah’s residence. One of the key outcomes of the meeting is the anticipation of seat-sharing talks and the formal integration of JDS with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the auspicious Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a joint statement, it was highlighted that Amit Shah conveyed to Kumaraswamy that discussions on seat-sharing and JDS joining the NDA would unfold post the historic event in Ayodhya. Kumaraswamy, speaking after the meeting, emphasised the collaborative effort between BJP and JDS to bring the NDA back to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The JDS, eyeing a significant presence in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, has set its sights on securing four seats, with ambitions to negotiate for an additional two seats during subsequent discussions with BJP leaders. The anticipated seats for JDS include Mandya, Kolar, Hassan, and Tumakuru, with the party also expressing interest in Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapura constituencies.

Despite former Prime Minister and JDS president H D Deve Gowda ruling out his candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections, uncertainties linger over Kumaraswamy's potential candidacy. Reports suggest that Prime Minister Modi has urged Kumaraswamy to contest the elections and consider joining his cabinet, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding political narrative in Karnataka.

As the discussions evolve and the political chessboard takes shape, the outcome of the seat-sharing talks and the subsequent political alliances will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of Karnataka's representation in the Lok Sabha.