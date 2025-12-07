Protect One Cow Per Family, Include Gita in Schools: Pawan Kalyan’s Clarion Call at Udupi

Udupi: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said western forces can never destroy India’s cultural fabric and predicted that Sanatana Dharma will eventually influence the West instead. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Mega Geethothsava at Sri Krishna Mutt, he said the timeless strength of Vedic wisdom and the Bhagavad Gita remains unbreakable.

Drawing personal inspiration from the Gita and the principle of nishkama karma, he told thousands of devotees that elections do not disturb him because “my fight is powered by truth”. He advised the younger generation to keep the Gita close for lifelong guidance.

Hailing Udupi as a global spiritual centre because of Madhwacharya and praising Kanakadasa’s devotion that overcame caste barriers, the Deputy CM said dharma and the Indian Constitution pursue the same ideal of a harmonious society. “The Gita is a science that has shaped the world, not mere superstition,” he emphasised.

He congratulated one crore devotees who wrote the Gita by hand, committed to participate in the ongoing Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna, and appealed to every Hindu household to protect at least one cow as a positive step instead of confrontation with other religions. He shared that he personally maintains 60 cows and has launched the ‘Gokula’ scheme to subsidise cow sheds for farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

At the same venue, the 38th convocation of Sri Puthige Vidyapeeta and the first convocation of Sri Padigaru Vidyapeeta were held. Paryaya Puthige Swamiji urged the Deputy CM to ensure Madhwacharya’s history is taught in Andhra schools alongside Shankara, Ramanuja and Basavanna, form a committee to trace Tyagaraja’s lost 23,300+ compositions, and make the Bhagavad Gita part of the school syllabus.