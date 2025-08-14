Protests continue in Tumakuru dist over Rajanna’s ouster from cabinet

Tumakuru: The removal of KN Rajanna from the Karnataka cabinet has triggered widespread anger among his supporters across Tumakuru district. Congress’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from Rajanna’s loyalists in Kunigal, Madhugiri, and Koratagere, with hundreds arrived in Tumakuru to register their protest.

Supporters from various taluks gathered in front of the Town Hall, carrying flex banners with Rajanna’s photographs and shouting slogans against the government’s move. They later took out a march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The political tension comes a day after a high drama in Madhugiri, where one supporter allegedly attempted suicide over Rajanna’s removal. Anticipating unrest, police in Tumakuru deployed tight security to prevent any untoward incidents.

AHINDA (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leaders have also expressed their displeasure. In a closed-door meeting at a private hotel in Tumakuru, leaders accused the Congress high command of conspiring against Rajanna.

Prasannananda Swamiji of the Rajanahalli Math in Yadgir alleged that a deliberate plot was hatched to oust the minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP has seized on the controversy. Former minister CN Ashwath Narayan remarked, “You told the truth about Rahul Gandhi now go ahead and reveal whose conspiracy this was.” Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has also demanded a clear explanation from the CM.Within the Congress, leaders are maintaining that the decision was made by the high command and is final, while avoiding direct comments on the reasons.

The move has not only stirred political drama but also put the Siddaramaiah government under pressure, with protests on one side and opposition attacks on the other.