  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Rain likely across state from March 15

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 11:32 AM IST
Rain likely across state from March 15
X

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents and people across the state, reeling from the ongoing heatwave, can look forward to a change in weather patterns starting March 15.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating light to moderate rain in various regions over the next three days. On March 15, isolated or scattered light showers are likely in one or two places across Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts.

The following day, March 16, is expected to bring light rain to a wider area, including Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, and Ramanagara districts. Meanwhile, districts such as Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara are likely to remain dry.

Tags

Bengaluru Weather ForecastIndia Meteorological DepartmentKarnataka Rain ForecastHeatwave KarnatakaBengaluru Climate UpdateIMD Weather Report
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

FIH Women’s WC Qualifiers: WC berth secured, India now eye title triumph

FIH Women’s WC Qualifiers: WC berth secured, India now eye title triumph

National News

More
Share it
X