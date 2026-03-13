Rain likely across state from March 15

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents and people across the state, reeling from the ongoing heatwave, can look forward to a change in weather patterns starting March 15.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating light to moderate rain in various regions over the next three days. On March 15, isolated or scattered light showers are likely in one or two places across Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts.

The following day, March 16, is expected to bring light rain to a wider area, including Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, and Ramanagara districts. Meanwhile, districts such as Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara are likely to remain dry.