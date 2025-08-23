Recovery of illegal mining assets: Legislative Council clears bill to appoint recovery commissioner

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday approved the “Karnataka Confiscation of Properties Acquired from Illegal Mining and Related Offences Bill,” which paves the way for the appointment of a Recovery Commissioner to seize and recover assets accumulated through illegal mining.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, who tabled the bill on behalf of Mines and Geology Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, said the move was necessary to recoup massive losses caused to the state exchequer due to rampant illegal iron ore mining.

“Over the last two and a half decades, around 20 crore metric tonnes of iron ore worth ₹80,000 crore have been transported illegally from Karnataka to other states and abroad. To recover the huge loss to the state, the law provides for the appointment of a Recovery Commissioner,” Patil explained.

Calling the legislation a “historic decision,” the minister said the illegal operations were carried out by 111 mining companies, often in collusion with middlemen and transporters. “The Recovery Commissioner will have powers to seize properties and initiate proceedings against those who made illegal gains from mining,” he added.

Patil further informed that cases involving more than 50 metric tonnes of ore are being investigated by the CBI, while smaller cases are being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). BJP member K.N. Naveen, while supporting the intent of the bill, questioned whether appointing only one commissioner was sufficient.

“The purpose of the law is correct. But entrusting thousands of crores worth of recoveries to just one Recovery Commissioner is not practical. A team under a retired judge should be formed,” he suggested.

Another member, N. Ravikumar, expressed concern that even current ministers and legislators may be implicated in illegal mining cases. “The commissioner will have powers to issue notices, conduct raids, and seize properties. Such a huge responsibility should not rest with a single individual. A team would ensure accountability and efficiency,” he argued.

Responding to the opposition’s concerns, Minister Patil clarified: “Cases involving less than 50,000 tonnes are under SIT investigation. The appointment of a Recovery Commissioner will strengthen our ability to recover from accused companies. Hence, I request the House to approve the bill.”

The Council passed the bill by voice vote. Alongside, three other bills were also cleared — the Karnataka Traditional Nomadic Shepherds (Welfare and Protection) Bill, the Lifts and Escalators (Amendment) Bill, and the Basanabagewadi Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.