Schoolgirl In A Durga Costume Strolls Down A Path In Hubballi, Karnataka Highlighting Potholes

A little girl costumed as Goddess Durga walked to the streets in Hubballi, north Karnataka, to walk through the city's pothole-filled streets in an effort to attract attention to the city's poor quality roads with the civic authorities.



On social media, a video of the incident has received a lot of shares. Harshita, age 9, is studying in class 2 looked majestic in her outfit, which included a saree, jewellery, and a trident (trishul). According to Harshita, there was a lot of water and slush on the roads. She also stood in the middle of a puddle of filthy water in one of these potholes.





While walking across the terrible roads, highlighting the potholes that could be hazardous for drivers. The young woman and her family made the choice to create a special manner to highlight the poor condition of the road during Navratri.



She stated that the condition of the road is quite worrying. When we drive to school every day, it becomes a problem. The potholes are clogged with water and sludge, which is problematic.