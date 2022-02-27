Seeking Yediyurappa's guidance to retain power: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the state BJP leaders will work as per the 'guidance' of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to retain power.



After wishing Yediyurappa on his 79th birthday on Sunday at his residence, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and Lingayat Seer Vachanananda Swamiji, CM Bommai showered praises on Yediyurappa. "Yediyurappa has come with great struggle. He is a leader who always fought for the welfare of farmers and the poor. All Kannadigas are with him. He started his struggle alone and went on to contribute immensely to the state of Karnataka.

"If at all anyone is there who has not gone back on his words, it is Yediyurappa. He had taken up many pro-people projects and initiatives. Under his blessings we will march ahead," CM Bommai said. After the felicitation, Yediyurappa said that all leaders will put collective effort to bring back BJP to power and he was sure of getting the blessings of the people again.

"I am not in power. Despite that, thousands of people have come and blessed me. I will take up a statewide tour again. The politicking of Congress won't work," he said. "We will put all our efforts to bring back BJP to power in Karnataka. The tour will be taken up after the Budget Session," he said. Yediyurappa also made an appeal to cooperate with authorities as all out efforts are being made to bring back the students out of Ukraine.