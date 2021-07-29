Smriti Irani seeks report on graft charges against Shashikala Jolle

Bengaluru: A day after Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest outside the residence of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over the alleged corruption in the free egg distribution scheme meant for children of anganwadis in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Irani has demanded a detailed report.



In a sting operation carried out by a section of the media in Karnataka, it was alleged that Karnataka's Women and Child Minister Shashikala Jolle was seeking money during the tender process for procurement of eggs for distribution to lactating mothers and children of anganwadis of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Based on this allegation, hundreds of IYC activists under the leadership of its national president Srinivas BV assembled outside the residence of Irani in central Delhi and raised slogans. Srinivas said that the BJP government, which uses the slogan 'na khaunga, na khaane dunga', is now not even sparing the food for children. He said, "Karnataka's Women and Child Minister Shashikala Jolle's bribery case has once again exposed the rampant corruption in the BJP government in the State."

However, Jolle said all allegations of corruption in the egg distribution to anganwadi children were far from the truth and aimed at tarnishing her image. "The department has not called any tenders for procurement of eggs and I have not placed any demand for money," she said.

But the IYC leader alleged that instead of fighting malnutrition in children, the money earmarked for it is being plundered shamelessly while Irani is completely silent on this issue. This prompted her to demand a probe.