Live
- Wordle September 10, 2025 – Puzzle #1544 Answer & Hints (POUTY)
- Indian knowledge is supreme: Allam
- Bollineni Nursing college students honoured by Guv
- SVCE holds smart communication skills training
- Telangana govt sets up relief centre for to assist those stranded in Nepal
- Tirupati farmers hit streets demanding urea procurement
- Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia
- Nepal's Gen Z Movement Demands Constitutional Reform And Asset Recovery After Government Collapse
- Deepika Padukone Turns Baker for Daughter Dua’s First Birthday
- PWD’s greenery maintenance: Tree pruning on roads every sixth month
Sought conscience votes for our V-P candidate: DKS
Coimbatore: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the INDIA bloc will jointly contest the upcoming Vice Presidential election and has...
Coimbatore: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the INDIA bloc will jointly contest the upcoming Vice Presidential election and has appealed for “votes of conscience” in support of their candidate.Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, “The INDIA bloc and opposition parties will vote against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. We have sought votes of conscience.”
When asked about the possibility of cross-voting in the Vice Presidential election, he responded, “I have faith in conscience votes. I do not wish to comment on cross-voting.”
On the Supreme Court’s recent recognition of Aadhaar as the 12th official identity document, the DCM said, “Yes, Aadhaar is an essential document for every Indian citizen. The UPA government, which first introduced this scheme, ensured it would benefit all citizens.