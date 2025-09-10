Sought conscience votes for our V-P candidate: DKS

Coimbatore: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the INDIA bloc will jointly contest the upcoming Vice Presidential election and has appealed for “votes of conscience” in support of their candidate.Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, “The INDIA bloc and opposition parties will vote against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. We have sought votes of conscience.”

When asked about the possibility of cross-voting in the Vice Presidential election, he responded, “I have faith in conscience votes. I do not wish to comment on cross-voting.”

On the Supreme Court’s recent recognition of Aadhaar as the 12th official identity document, the DCM said, “Yes, Aadhaar is an essential document for every Indian citizen. The UPA government, which first introduced this scheme, ensured it would benefit all citizens.