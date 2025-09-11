Startups to link with Osaka’s manufacturing strengths under landmark MoU

Mangaluru: In a move set to reshape state-level international cooperation, the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) and the City of Osaka have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to connect Karnataka’s start-up ecosystem with Osaka’s globally recognised manufacturing expertise, according to a press release, issued here on Wednesday.

The agreement, signed at Osaka City Hall on September 10, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for dynamic state-prefecture partnerships to advance trade, technology, manufacturing and cultural exchanges.

The MoU aims to strengthen small and medium enterprise (SME) exchanges while promoting collaborations between start-ups in Karnataka and Osaka. The focus will be on driving innovation, facilitating knowledge transfer, and enabling joint ventures that blend Karnataka’s technological agility with Osaka’s industrial strengths.

K. Ravi, Officiating President of BCIC, described the partnership as a “powerful synergy designed to drive growth.” He added, “This MoU is about creating a bridge between innovation and industrial production, where our start-ups can scale with Osaka’s manufacturing prowess and their industries can modernise with our technological capabilities.”

The partnership will operate under continuous review, with regular dialogues and practical exchange projects. It is expected to accelerate the creation of new industries, support skill development, and expand market opportunities for businesses in both regions.

The BCIC-Osaka collaboration reflects the larger ‘state-prefecture permanent initiative,’ positioning Karnataka and Osaka as global partners in the emerging model of decentralised bilateral cooperation.