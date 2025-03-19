Live
SWR GM reviews passenger facilities, safety measures
Bengaluru: MukulMathur, General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR), conducted a window trailing inspection of the Hassan (HAS) to KabakaPutturu (KBPR) section on March 18. The inspection included a thorough review of safety standards and passenger at key locations, including the Subramanya Road (SBHR) station.
At SBHR station, which draws a high influx of pilgrims and tourists, Mathur evaluated the existing facilities and stressed the need for upgrading amenities to accommodate the increasing footfall. He directed railway officials to focus on improving passenger services to ensure a comfortable experience.
The inspection also covered a detailed assessment of operational aspects, particularly the Ghat section between Sakleshpur (SKLR) and Subramanya Road (SBHR), where running trains at Maximum Permissible Speed (MPS) requires strict adherence to safety protocols. Mathur examined the working parameters and reinforced the need for maintaining stringent safety standards.
Engaging with railway staff during the visit, Mathur underlined the importance of prioritising safety and urged them to maintain operational discipline.