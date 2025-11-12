Taluk officers must stay at headquarters: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that taluk-level officers must remain stationed at their respective headquarters, warning that disciplinary reports be submitted against those who fail to comply.

Speaking to the media after the KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting held at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat on Monday, the Chief Minister said he has instructed police officials, commissioners, and inspectors general to take steps to increase the conviction rate. “Organized crimes cannot happen without the knowledge of the police. If crime rates are rising, then officers themselves are accountable. I have directed officials to make Mysuru a drug-free district,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah added that after the transfer of two officers in Dakshina Kannada, which recently faced communal disturbances, “anti-social incidents have completely stopped.” This, he said, shows that if officers act professionally and with integrity, change is possible everywhere.

The CM instructed deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), and tahsildars to ensure speedy resolution of pending court cases. “Out of 8,000 pending cases in the last two years, 7,540 have already been cleared. The remaining should be resolved soon,” he said. He directed Social Welfare Department officials to make surprise visits to hostels to inspect food and living conditions.