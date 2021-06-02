The Demand For Cancellation Of Class 10 Board Exam Getting Louder In Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021

During the pandemic outbreak, appeals for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams to be cancelled in 2021 got louder. Notably, the Karnataka government has postponed the Karnataka SSLC exams 2021, which were set to commence on June 21, till further notice, claiming that the updated timetable would be released after the second wave of covid dies.

Several boards, notably the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), have cancelled class 10 board exams for 2021 because of the pandemic. While the Karnataka government has declared that the SSLC exams will be held in 2021.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, had stated emphatically, urging students to concentrate on their studies and not be distracted by media reports. He also mentioned that they had not made any decision regarding the cancellation of the SSLC or PUC-II exams, which were previously postponed due to the rising COVID cases.

Several SSLC students turned to Twitter to urge that the Class 10 exams be cancelled, echoing similar sentiments. A candidate tweeted.

Several netizens commented to save the lives of the children by not holding exams.









Several states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir had canceled class 10 board exams.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the central government cancelled the Class 12 board exams on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and informed about the relief as the exams were a major reason for concern for the health of the children.





I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2021





Whereas states like Assam will hold exams as Rano Pegu said that the state board exams will happen.