There is no ground to arrest HDK at the moment: CM Kumaraswamy

Koppal: In the case of former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, the Governor, who has been following a delay policy, has given permission for the prosecution on me without relying on any investigation report against him. The chief minister bitterly questioned whether this is not discrimination.

Speaking to the media at Ginigera Airstrip Koppal on Wednesday, Responding to his statement that the Chief Minister was thinking of arresting former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in connection with the mining case, CM Siddaramaiah said that Kumaraswamy would be arrested if necessary. But now the arresting scene has not yet arrived.

He clearly said that Kumaraswamy is already scared now. But he is worried that the governor may give permission for an investigation in this case. Even though the Lokayukta SIT submitted an investigation report against him and sought permission for prosecution, as no action was taken by the Governor, the SIT applied again.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s release of documentation related to the Muda case, the Chief Minister said that he had no information about the matter and said that Kumaraswamy is always a hit and run case.

Answering the question asked by the media about the development works including the airport in Koppal district, the Chief Minister said that the government does not play politics in the development work, but our decisions will be in favor of the people of the district and the development here. He said that he has special concern for Koppal district and will work to provide justice to the people here.

Talking about giving support price to farmers’ crops, he said that a letter has already been written to the central government to take immediate action to give support price to popular crops.