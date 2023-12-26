Three-day Hampi Utsav from Feb 2, 2024: In-charge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Live
Just In
Bengaluru: The world -famous Hampi Utsav will be held three days from February 2, 2024 and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to hold the festival from February 2 and also to inaugurate, said Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister and Incharge of Vijayanagar district, Zameer Ahmed Khan.
The minister has given information to Deputy Commissioner Divakar to make the necessary arrangements in this regard. Instructions have also been issued to hold the festival in a grand manner as well as to give the chance to local artists and to the cultural arts.
The minister has instructed to involve all the elected representatives of the district, organisations and the people involved in the cultural activities to make the Hampi Utsav, a grand success.
The minister has said a meeting involving all the elected representatives including the MLAs would be convened soon in connection with the festival.