TiE Bangalore to host 10th Matrix Global Summit on July 1, 2

Bengaluru: The 10th edition of the Matrix Global Summit organised by TiE Bangalore will be held for two days from July 1 at NIMHANS Convention Centre here. This year, the summit will explore the deep-tech ecosystem in India.

The summit will convene leaders from government, industry, and the startup ecosystem to discuss India’s path toward building a USD 1 trillion innovation-led economy, said a release issued by TiE Bangalore on Friday.

TiE, which stands for The Indus Entrepreneurs, is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. “As India aims to become a global deeptech powerhouse, this summit brings together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and students to collaborate and co-create solutions that can drive meaningful change,” Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore, is quoted as saying in the release.

According to him, the summit will spotlight the convergence of breakthrough technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Industry 5.0, 5G, SpaceTech, Electric Vehicles (EVs), AgriTech, HealthTech, and Sustainability.

It will also aim to create a collaborative platform where policy, innovation, and entrepreneurship intersect to shape the future of India’s digital and deeptech landscape, the release added.

The summit is supported by State Bank of India, STPI, India Mobile Congress and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, among others.