Tourist bus bound for Horanadu overturns, 48 injured

Shivamogga/ Chikkamagaluru: A tourist bus carrying 48 passengers to the Annapoorneshwari temple at Horanadu overturned on a ghat road in Karnataka on Tuesday, leaving several passengers injured, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours when the bus, travelling from Bengaluru, was negotiating a sharp curve on the hilly stretch leading to Horanadu, a major pilgrimage centre in Chikkamagaluru district. According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and topple onto its side.

Police said all 48 passengers on board sustained injuries of varying degrees, though none were reported to be in a critical condition. The injured were rushed to nearby government and private hospitals in Koppa and Chikkamagaluru with the help of local residents, temple volunteers, and emergency services.

Eyewitnesses said the accident site is prone to mishaps due to narrow roads, steep curves, and heavy vehicular movement, especially during the pilgrimage season. Rescue operations were hampered briefly as the bus had overturned on a slope, making it difficult to evacuate passengers.

Senior police officers who visited the spot said a case had been registered and an investigation was under way to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. “Initial indications point to either overspeeding or brake failure, but a detailed mechanical inspection of the vehicle will be conducted,” a police official said.

The Annapoorneshwari temple at Horanadu attracts thousands of devotees daily, and traffic increases significantly during weekends and festive periods. Local authorities have repeatedly urged transport operators to exercise caution while operating buses on ghat roads and to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy.