Transgender People Have Begun Practising In Preparation For PM Modi's Yoga Session In Mysuru

Transgenders , HIV -positive persons, and Asha workers are receiving special instruction from yoga specialists to ensure inclusivity for the International Yoga Day (IYD) event, that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Mysuru Palace on June 21.



On Wednesday, a group of over 15 transgenders and HIV-positive people started a three-day training at Nagamma Choultry in the city. However, friday is the last day of their training.

Yoga specialists will teach students pranayama and other basic asanas over the course of the three-day programme, which will be demonstrated alongside Modi on the final day.

MLA SA Ramadas, who started the initiative for the training programme stated that this year's yoga theme is 'yoga for humanity. As a result, and in order to make it a more inclusive event, we've enlisted the help of transgenders, ASHA workers, and even the physically impaired, who will be trained in the coming days.

Pranathi, a transgender activist, said that previous initiatives to teach yoga to the transgender community were abandoned because transgenders were uninterested. She added that at this point, over 15 transgender people have begun to practise. She is further hoping they take it seriously and put in a lot of practise time.